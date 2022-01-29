Denmark readies itself for the arrival of storm Malik

Denmark is bracing itself for the arrival of storm Malik, which is expected to make landfall in the country on Saturday.



In the town of Frederikssund, 20 people in need of daily care have been moved to safety as a precaution, as care could not be guaranteed in the case of flooding, broadcaster TV2 reported on Saturday.



On the island of Zealand, where the Danish capital Copenhagen is located, almost all regional train traffic has been suspended, according to the broadcaster DR. Across the country, 10,000 emergency workers were on standby, the Ritzau news agency reported.



Warnings were issued elsewhere in Europe too. On Scotland's east coast, near Aberdeen, wind speeds of almost 140 kilometres per hour were recorded and two first division football matches were also cancelled.



A stormy night was also in store for northern Germany. The German Weather Service warned of storms bringing gale-force winds to the coast and in the north-eastern half of the country.