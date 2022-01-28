Limited gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey

Natural gas supply testing from Iran to Turkey has started in limited quantities, which will alleviate natural gas cuts to the country's industrial sector from Jan. 31, Turkey's state pipeline operator BOTAS said late Friday.

Iran had confirmed it would not send natural gas to Turkey starting from Jan. 20 for 10 days due to technical problems at the Gurbulak gas entry point on the Turkey-Iran border.

In response and to ensure an equitable supply-demand balance, BOTAS implemented a 40% reduction in gas power to its industrial consumers.

The state operator further confirmed that by Jan. 31 from 08.00 local time (0500 GMT) it would only cut gas supplies by 20% to industrial users.