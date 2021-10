Share in global exports surpasses 1% for first time in Turkey's history

Turkey 's share in global exports has surpassed 1% for the first time in its history, the country's trade minister announced on Tuesday.

"This figure was 0.14% in 1980 and 0.43% in 2000. Turkish products are now exported to all over the world," Mehmet Muş said on Twitter, citing data from the World Trade Organization and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Turkey's exports stood at nearly $55 billion in April-June this year, according to TurkStat figures.