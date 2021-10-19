US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, the department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice," spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Contact tracing is underway, according to the department.

The secretary was slated to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as the committee evaluates oversite of the department, but it is unclear if that will proceed in a virtual format now that he has tested positive.