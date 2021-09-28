Turkey, France vow to boost trade, investment

The top trade officials of Turkey and France on Tuesday signed a protocol on trade ties, investments and cooperation in other countries.

The Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) protocol also covers the European Green Deal and is "a reflection of constructive negotiations and reconciliation," Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Twitter.

The announcement came after Muş' meeting with Franck Riester , minister of foreign trade and the economic attractiveness of France.

During the meeting in Istanbul, the two ministers also discussed updating the Customs Union between Turkey and the EU.







