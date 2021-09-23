TWITTERS TIP FEATURE TO START THIS WEEK WITH BITCOIN USE

Twitter announced Thursday that a feature will start globally this week that allows users to send tips to creators and will include payments in Bitcoin.

The tip feature will be available for iOS users initially and Android in the coming weeks, the social media company said in a statement.

"Whether you want to tip your favorite account because you adore their commentary, send some love to an emerging comedy creator for their hilarious Tweets, help a small business owner through a difficult time, give to an important cause — whatever you want to support, Tips is here to help you do it," it said.

Users will be able to tip with the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin , by using Strike -- a payment application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network. It allows users to send and receive Bitcoin, while the application will allow instant and free payments globally, it added.

"We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible," the statement said.

Other payment services or platforms that support tips include Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash and Venmo.

Twitter introduced tipping as a beta feature in May through Tip Jar, where users could send money to creators by connecting accounts.

The move comes after the social media firm announced in February that it wants to increase daily active users to 315 million, and revenues to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023, which would double from 152 million at the end of 2019 and $3.7 billion in 2020, respectively, if achieved.