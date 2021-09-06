Hyundai motor targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

At the IAA Mobility 2021 vehicle show, Hyundai Motor stated that it is committed to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045.



The company will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve the goal. Hyundai Motor also aims to meet the electricity needs of more than 90 per cent of its global operations with renewable energy by 2040.



By 2030, Hyundai plans to secure 30 per cent of its global vehicles sales with zero emission vehicles (ZEVs), and by 2040, expects that battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles will account for 80 per cent of its total fleet sales.



By region, the company targets to offer only ZEVs in Europe, starting in 2035. By 2040, Hyundai will phase out all vehicles using fossil fuels in major markets.



At the International Motor Show Germany or IAA Mobility, Hyundai Motor is exhibiting battery electric vehicle concepts, an all-electric robotaxi model, and artistic displays on hydrogen value chain-in Hall A1, Messe Munich.

