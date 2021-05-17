TURKEYS MACHINERY EXPORTS REACH $7.5B IN JANUARY-APRIL

Turkey's machinery exports reached $7.5 billion during the January-April period, increasing by $1.3 billion compare to the same period in 2019.

Turkey sent machinery products weighing around 1.2 million tons to foreign countries during the first four months, Turkey's Machinery Exporters' Association said on Monday.

Kutlu Karavelioglu, the head of the association, said the association will continue to compare this year's figures with 2019 to show export performance.

The sector's exports to its main 10 destinations totaled $3.5 billion in the January-April period, up from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2020 and $2.9 billion in the same period in 2019, Karavelioglu noted.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's overall exports surged 33.1% to $68.8 billion on a yearly basis.