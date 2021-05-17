Turkey’s budget balance posts $772M surplus in Jan-April

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($772 million) surplus in January-April, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

The figure improved from a 72.8 billion Turkish lira (some $11.6 billion) deficit in the same period last year.

Turkey's budget revenues increased 36.4% year-on-year to 437.9 billion Turkish liras ($57.7 billion) in the first four months of 2021.

The country's budget expenditures totaled at 432 billion Turkish liras ($56.9 billion) from January to April, up 9.7% from a year ago.

The budget balance excluding interest payments posted a surplus of 73.4 billion Turkish liras ($9.7 billion) in January-April.

Tax revenues totaled 331.4 billion Turkish liras ($43.7 billion), while interest payments were 67.5 billion Turkish liras ($8.9 billion) in the same period.

One US dollar traded for 8.15 Turkish liras on average in April and 7.59 in the first four months of this year.

MONTHLY FIGURE

In April, the budget balance of the central government registered a deficit of 16.9 billion Turkish lira (some $2.1 billion), down from 43.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.3 billion) in the same month of last year.

The budget revenues was 93.8 billion Turkish liras ($11.5 billion) last month, jumping 44% on a yearly basis.

Turkey's budget expenditures increased 2.1% from last April to 110.7 billion Turkish liras ($13.6 billion) this April.

Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance registered a 1.7 million Turkish liras ($204 million) surplus in April 2021.





