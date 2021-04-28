Turkish, Azerbaijani capital markets regulators ink MoU

Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to a SPK statement on Wednesday, the MoU aims to improve the exchange of information and technical cooperation about capital markets between the authorities of the two countries.

"This MoU is considered an important step … towards enhancing dialogue on regulations and practices as well as sharing of expertise about capital markets," the statement said.

To date, SPK has signed bilateral MoU with foreign counterpart authorities in 36 countries.





