Turkey reports over 40,000+ cases ahead of curfew

Turkey reported over 40,000 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 40,444 cases, including 2,728 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.75 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 341 over the past day to reach 39,398.

As many as 45,198 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.2 million.

More than 46.7 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 283,261 more done since Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 3,558.

As a public health measure to fight the virus, Turkey will start a complete lockdown starting Thursday evening and lasting until May 17.

The lockdown will cover the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as three days of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.13 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 148 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 86.36 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.





