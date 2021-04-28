Anti-Israel signs pop up across Pakistan before Jerusalem Day

Banners displaying slogans against the Israeli occupation and in solidarity with Palestinians are appearing across Pakistan on Wednesday ahead of Jerusalem Day.

Banners that read: "Israel's existence is like a dagger in the heart of Islamic world," have been placed by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan, a conglomerate of several mainstream religious and political parties, along roads, buildings, and bridges in the capital of Islamabad, the commercial capital of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and other cities.

The move is part of annual Jerusalem Day activities that are observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in several countries to denounce Israel's 1968 occupation of Jerusalem. This year it will fall on May 7.

Political and religious parties, particularly Shia groups have arranged rallies, seminars, and conferences to mark the day.

General Secretary of the Palestine Foundation Pakistan Sabir Abu Mariyam told Anadolu Agency that coronavirus safety protocols will strictly be followed during demonstrations and rallies.