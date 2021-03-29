Security Council to meet over Myanmar violence on Wednesday

The UN Security Council will again discuss the Myanmar military's continued violent crackdown on protesters, after a condemnation it issued earlier in March seemed to have little effect.

Britain has requested a meeting on the topic behind closed doors for Wednesday, according to sources from within the UN body.

The council had strongly condemned the military violence on March 11 and called for all those arrested to be released immediately.

However, violence during nationwide protests over the past weekend left more than 100 people dead, with the United Nations calling Saturday the "bloodiest day" since the military coup on February 1.