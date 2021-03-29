Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country.

Erdoğan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve food for delivery and take-outs. A curfew from 9 pm until 5 am across the country will continue, Erdoğan said.



Some 80 per cent of Turkey's 84 million people live in these areas, Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting.

Communal meals during the fasting month of Ramadan have been prohibited, as was the case last year.



Mass gatherings in tents and other places for the sahur meal before dawn and iftar after dusk, when communities, families and friends gather to break their fasts, will not be allowed, the president said.

The Health Ministry's risk assessment is divided into four, colour-coded categories: Blue for low risk, yellow for medium risk, orange for high risk and red for very high risk.

Weekend curfews will be imposed in the "red" areas, which had reverted to Sunday-only lockdowns on March 1.

Daily overnight curfews, from 9 pm to 5 am, will stay in place.

Restaurants and cafes across the country will be allowed to stay open at 50-per-cent capacity.

Turkey has recorded 32,404 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number this year, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,240,577 and the latest daily death toll was 154, bringing the cumulative toll to 32,404.

Turkey's biggest city Istanbul and capital Ankara are among the high-risk cities, Erdoğan said, adding that 80 percent of the country's almost 84 million citizens lived in high-risk cities.

The nationwide inoculation campaign using Sinovac started on January 14. More than 15 million doses have been administered since.









