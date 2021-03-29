115 FETO terror suspects sought across Turkey

An operation against the infiltration of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the Turkish Armed Forces has been launched to nab 115 suspects across Turkey, a security source said early Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Istanbul are seeking the arrest of the suspects including on-duty, retired, dismissed and resigned soldiers following the detection of intra-organizational communication via pay phones or fixed lines and confessors' statements, said a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation has been simultaneously launched in 25 provinces and many suspects have been arrested, said the source, without providing an exact number.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.