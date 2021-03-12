Turkey: Industrial production up in January

Industrial production in Turkey increased 1% month-on-month in January and 11.4% annually, the country's statistical authority said on Friday.

By sub-sectors, the mining and quarrying index posted the highest monthly and annual increases of 6.8% and 15.4%, respectively, TurkStat said.

The manufacturing index was up 12.1% on an annual basis, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index dropped 0.1%.

The manufacturing index posted a monthly increase of 1.1% in January, while the energy index fell 1.6% compared to the previous month.