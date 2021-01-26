QATARS FIRM BUYS TURKISH PORT IN ANTALYA

QTerminals, a Qatari commercial port operator, purchased a Turkish port -- Port Akdeniz -- owned by Turkish conglomerate Global Yatırım Holding.

The Qatari firm, which signed the purchasing agreement in October 2020, completed all necessary conditions and received approval, according to a press release issued by the Turkish holding.

The port, located in the Mediterranean resort city Antalya, was sold for 849.84 million Turkish liras ($115.15 million).

Port Akdeniz provides cruise, container, general cargo, bulk cargo, project cargo, shore base and military ship services.







