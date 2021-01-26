Number of critically ill COVID-19 patients drops in Turkey

Turkey has seen a significant drop in the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in the country dropped to below 2,000 for the first time in three months thanks to strict coronavirus measures in place since Dec.1, 2020, according to country's Health Ministry.

While the number of patients in critical condition was 991 on Sep.1, 2020, It increased to 1,017 on Sep. 2, 2020.

The number rose to 1,516 at the end of September, and reached 2,075, passing 2,000 for the first time on Oct. 31, 2020.

As coronavirus cases was on the rise in November, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients rapidly rose to 3,001 on Nov.10, 4,121 on Nov. 21 and 5,011 on Nov. 29.

On Nov. 30, stepping up measures against a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan had introduced new restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew.

After reaching the highest number of patients in critical condition with 5,988 on Dec.15, 2020, it started to drop day by day thanks to the measures.

Scientists warn that people should not stop complying with the coronavirus measures just because the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, saying they should continue to follow measures such as wearing a mask, keeping social distancing.

Dr. Mustafa Necmi Ilhan, dean at Gazi University Medical School in the capital Ankara and a member of the Health Ministry's Social Science Board, pointed out the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition is on the decline in Turkey thanks to coronavirus measures.

"As it is known, the number of virus cases and [symptomatic] patients drop first and then of those in critical condition. The decrease in the number of patients in critical condition, unfortunately, cannot be as fast as the decrease in the number of cases and patients," Ilhan added.

Underlining that a decrease in the number of cases in a country is not enough to end the epidemic, he urged all countries to comply with restrictive measures and roll out vaccination campaigns.