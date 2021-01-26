Biden and NATO chief discuss transatlantic security

US President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, affirming his country's "commitment to strengthening transatlantic security."

"The President thanked the Secretary General for his steadfast leadership of the Alliance and conveyed his intention to consult and work with allies on the full range of shared security concerns, including Afghanistan, Iraq and Russia," said the White House in a statement.

During the phone call, Biden reaffirmed the US' "commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored his commitment to strengthening transatlantic security."

"The President also emphasized the importance of shared values, consultation and capabilities to strengthen deterrence and counter new and emerging threats, including climate change and global health security," the statement concluded.