Turkish bus producer Otokar tests autonomous bus

Major bus producer Otokar successfully tested Turkey's first autonomous bus, with the cooperation of Okan University, according to a press release Tuesday.

In the second phase of a four-phase development process, the company conducted software integration and autonomous verification tests.

The company was able to create the autonomous bus, which provides sensitive controls even at low speeds and a comfortable ride for passengers, after a three-year study, said the statement.

Otokar produced Turkey's first electric buses which were exported.

