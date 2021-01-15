Turkish GSM operators join hands for locally-developed messaging app

GSM operators in Turkey -- Turkcell, Turk Telekom and Vodafone -- have joined hands for a local messaging app named Bip.

After WhatsApp's new privacy policy rules forced users to accept sharing personal data with Facebook companies, several Turkish users have switched to alternatives, such as Telegram, Signal, and locally developed Bip and Dedi.

Following this issue, GSM operators, active in Turkey, released a joint statement to announce that customers can use Bip and locally developed social media platform Yaay without consuming their internet data.

Bip was developed by Turkcell and Yaay by Turk Telekom. Vodafone customers, who are subscriber of the firm's special package of Vodafone Iletisim Pass can use these applications without consuming data.

Murat Erkan, the general manager of Turkcell, said Turkey's data will be kept within the country's borders safely through Bip.

Umit Onal, the CEO of Turk Telekom, stressed: "I wish that similar cooperation will increase in the coming period."

Engin Aksoy, the head of Vodafone Turkey, also said the GSM operator supports local alternatives in this sector.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp released a statement on Friday stating that the application will not see users' message contents even after the new update.

According to the new update, users cannot use Whatsapp after Feb. 8, if they will not approve the new rules.











