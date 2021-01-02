Turkish Airlines suspends flights from UK to Turkey

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Saturday that flights from the UK to Turkey were suspended under travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the flights from Turkey to the UK, and from the UK to other countries, including the transit flights, continue as planned, it noted.

On Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the new virus strain was detected in 15 people who entered the country from the UK, and announced that entries from the UK to Turkey were temporarily suspended.





