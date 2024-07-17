Saudi Crown Prince meets with US senator to discuss bilateral cooperation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Tuesday with US Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in the city of Jeddah, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, though the arrival time and duration of the senator's visit were not specified.

The two reviewed "the bilateral relationship and cooperation between Riyadh and Washington and discussed several matters of shared concern," the agency added, without providing further details.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Minister of State and National Security Advisor Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

The US delegation included the US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, according to the agency.









