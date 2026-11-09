Zelenskyy, Modi discuss diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war during phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he briefed Modi on the latest diplomatic developments, adding that Kyiv was "actively" preparing for every item on the agenda of the upcoming trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

He said Ukraine "has always taken a constructive approach," adding that Russia must demonstrate the same readiness to de-escalate.

"The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," Zelenskyy said. "It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end."

Zelenskyy also said the two leaders discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports through the Black Sea, adding that India was ready to mediate efforts to establish food corridors and that Ukraine was "counting" on its support.

"Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes," he said, adding that the two agreed to keep their teams in contact on these and other bilateral issues.

Modi's office, meanwhile, said the two leaders also discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen ties between India and Ukraine.

According to the statement, Modi reaffirmed India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

"He conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement said.

Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives are scheduled to convene in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi for a renewed round of trilateral peace negotiations starting Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine last held US-mediated peace talks earlier this year, with three rounds taking place on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.



