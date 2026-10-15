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News Diplomacy Reaction to Israel: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan left the hall!

Reaction to Israel: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan left the hall!

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and representatives of many countries left the hall as the Israeli President began his speech at the CICA Summit.

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published October 15,2026 02:36 PM
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REACTION TO ISRAEL: FOREIGN MINISTER HAKAN FIDAN LEFT THE HALL!

As Israeli President Herzog began his speech at noon at the CICA 7th Summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, representatives from more than 10 countries, including Türkiye, left the hall.


Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his entourage were seen getting up and leaving the hall.


In his speech at the summit, Minister Fidan expressed support for the extension of Azerbaijan's presidency, saying, "We are also pleased to welcome Laos as our 29th member. Furthermore, I congratulate Sultan Hajiyev on his appointment as the new Secretary General."