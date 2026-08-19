Kenya, Türkiye seek deeper trade, investment, security ties

Kenya and Türkiye are seeking to deepen ties beyond their longstanding diplomatic relationship, targeting greater cooperation in trade, investment, aviation, defense and regional security, Kenya's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The discussions took place in Nairobi between Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi and a visiting delegation from the Türkiye-Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group.

"Stronger global partnerships should open doors for Kenyan businesses, create jobs and connect our people to bigger markets," Mudavadi said after the meeting.

According to the ministry, Nairobi is seeking increased Turkish investment and greater bilateral trade, particularly in manufacturing, tourism and aviation, as Kenya looks to diversify its international economic partnerships and strengthen its position as a commercial gateway to East Africa.

The two sides also discussed closer cooperation between Kenya Airways and Turkish Airlines, with improved air links expected to facilitate tourism, investment and business travel between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation was led by Ismail Gunes, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly for Usak province and co-chair of the Türkiye-Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group. Kenya's delegation was led by lawmaker Adan Keynan Wehliye, chair of the Kenya-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Security cooperation featured prominently in the talks, with Türkiye offering to share its experience in counterterrorism and the development of a domestic defense industry.

The discussions also covered security in the Horn of Africa, where both countries have significant interests and have been involved in efforts to support stability in Somalia.

Türkiye has developed extensive political, military and economic ties with Somalia and operates a major military training facility in Mogadishu. Kenya, which shares a long border with Somalia, has for years faced attacks by the al-Shabaab terrorist group and remains involved in regional efforts to combat it.

The Turkish delegation pointed to a defense industry agreement signed between Kenya and Türkiye in 2023 and a separate defense cooperation agreement concluded in May this year. Both sides expressed hope that the agreements would advance through their respective legislative processes and provide a broader framework for security cooperation.

Mudavadi welcomed Türkiye's role in international peace and security and encouraged Ankara to continue diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at resolving conflicts.

He said wars and geopolitical tensions increasingly have consequences beyond the countries directly involved, including disruptions to global supply chains that affect African economies.

Health was also identified as an area for expanded cooperation, with Türkiye expressing readiness to work with Kenya on hospital infrastructure, medical training, health technology, specialized medical services and health system management.

Ankara has significantly expanded its diplomatic presence across Africa over the past two decades. Gunes said Türkiye now operates 44 embassies on the continent, compared with 12 previously, reflecting Ankara's push for closer political and economic engagement with African countries.

Kenya and Türkiye have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation expanding into infrastructure, trade, security and development. Nairobi views Türkiye as an increasingly important economic partner as it seeks new investment and export markets, while Kenya offers Ankara access to one of East Africa's largest economies and the wider regional market.

The Foreign Ministry said the latest talks were aimed at translating political goodwill into practical economic and strategic cooperation, including stronger commercial ties and closer coordination on regional security.