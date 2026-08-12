 Contact Us
News Europe Europe heatwave: more than 90 mn set for temperatures above 35°C

Europe heatwave: more than 90 mn set for temperatures above 35°C

Europe's heatwave is set to impact over 92 million people with temperatures over 35°C in France, Italy, and Spain, and surpass 30°C for half the continent's population, around 300 million.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published August 12,2026 01:27 PM
Subscribe
EUROPE HEATWAVE: MORE THAN 90 MN SET FOR TEMPERATURES ABOVE 35°C

Areas of Europe home to at least 92 million people -- particularly in France, Italy, and Spain -- are set for temperatures over 35°C on Wednesday in the continent's latest heatwave, according to AFP calculations.

Temperatures are forecast to surpass 30°C for more than half of Europe's population, excluding Turkey, amounting to around 300 million people on the planet's fastest-warming continent, according to an analysis based on German weather service forecasts and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre, with results consistent with the Austrain NGO Klimadashboard.