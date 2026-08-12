Europe heatwave: more than 90 mn set for temperatures above 35°C

Areas of Europe home to at least 92 million people -- particularly in France, Italy, and Spain -- are set for temperatures over 35°C on Wednesday in the continent's latest heatwave, according to AFP calculations.

Temperatures are forecast to surpass 30°C for more than half of Europe's population, excluding Turkey, amounting to around 300 million people on the planet's fastest-warming continent, according to an analysis based on German weather service forecasts and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre, with results consistent with the Austrain NGO Klimadashboard.