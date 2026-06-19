France urges US to pressure Israel over ceasefire

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday said Israel must respect commitments under a ceasefire framework in Lebanon and called on the US to apply "all necessary pressure" to ensure compliance.

"The first principle of the agreement is the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Barrot told Franceinfo, adding that implementation required continued technical-level discussions following recent diplomatic developments in Europe.

He said the priority now was to ensure the full execution of the agreement's final steps, including measures related to regional stability and security guarantees.

Barrot warned that without a deal, the region risked prolonged instability, adding that the agreement was necessary to prevent further escalation and economic fallout linked to energy routes.

He stressed that France would remain engaged in diplomatic efforts and coordination with international partners as implementation of the agreement moves forward.



