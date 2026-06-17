G7 leaders to discuss global economic recovery

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies will discuss ways to support sustainable economic growth on Wednesday as they grapple with the strain the war in Iran is placing on the global economy.



The issue is on the agenda for the final day of the summit in the French spa town of Évian.



The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States. France holds the group's rotating presidency this year.



The discussions come against the backdrop of a framework agreement aimed at ending the war in Iran, but concerns remain about the conflict's economic impact.



Leaders are expected to focus on measures to boost growth, strengthen trade ties and ensure fair competition in an increasingly uncertain global environment.



US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies have caused unease among Washington's G7 partners and are expected to feature prominently in discussions.



Following the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron is due to host Trump at the Palace of Versailles near Paris. Macron will hold a dinner in honour of the 250th anniversary of US independence.



The two leaders have frequently traded barbs in the past, but Macron has sought to smooth relations during the Évian summit.

