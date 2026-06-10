Turkish foreign minister to begin official visit to Bulgaria on Thursday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will begin an official visit to Bulgaria on Thursday for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussing regional developments, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan, who was already in the Bulgarian capital and attended some programs on Wednesday, will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit hosted by Bulgaria in Sofia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fidan met with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on the sidelines of the summit, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During meetings in Sofia, Fidan is expected to discuss steps to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, transportation, connectivity, and the defense industry, the sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister is also set to emphasize the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and Bulgaria, both neighbors and NATO allies, in promoting stability and prosperity in the Balkans.

Fidan is anticipated to highlight Bulgaria's key role in overland transportation between Türkiye and Europe and convey Ankara's expectation that the movement of goods and passengers across the border continue without disruption.

He is also expected to outline Türkiye's priorities and expectations regarding relations with the EU, including its long-standing goal of membership, and stress the importance Ankara attaches to Bulgaria's support in that process.

On regional issues, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, noting its impact on European security and stability in the Black Sea region.

He is also expected to emphasize the value of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, established by Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania, in maintaining maritime safety and security.

The Turkish foreign minister is anticipated to call for continued dialogue between Iran and the US and to stress the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomacy.

Fidan will draw attention to the fact that Israel aims to create an environment of lasting conflict and instability in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, and will emphasize that the international community must be vigilant against Israel's attempts to sabotage the ongoing talks between Iran and the US.

The minister will state that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical, with ceasefire violations and civilian casualties continuing, and that delivering humanitarian aid remains an urgent priority.

Fidan visited the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute on Wednesday, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He held meetings with the senior management of the Grand Mufti's Office and regional muftis, toured and inspected the joint building of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute and the Sofia Theological High School, and delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Türkiye and Bulgaria maintain close ties based on good-neighborly relations and alliance cooperation. Bilateral trade exceeded €8.4 billion ($9.7 billion) in 2025, according to Turkish officials. Bulgaria is also home to more than 1 million ethnic Turks, the largest such community in the Balkans.