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News Diplomacy Munich Airport briefly halts flights after suspected drone sighting

Munich Airport briefly halts flights after suspected drone sighting

DPA DIPLOMACY
Published May 30,2026
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MUNICH AIRPORT BRIEFLY HALTS FLIGHTS AFTER SUSPECTED DRONE SIGHTING

Air traffic at Munich Airport was suspended for about an hour on Saturday morning following a suspected drone sighting.

Take-offs and landings were halted shortly after 9 am (0700 GMT), but the alert was lifted at around 10:15 am, a spokesman for the German airport said.

A police spokesman said two pilots had reported a suspicious sighting, prompting an investigation involving a police helicopter.

After the investigation found nothing, the closure was lifted and air traffic resumed, the airport spokesman said.