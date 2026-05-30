Munich Airport briefly halts flights after suspected drone sighting

Air traffic at Munich Airport was suspended for about an hour on Saturday morning following a suspected drone sighting.



Take-offs and landings were halted shortly after 9 am (0700 GMT), but the alert was lifted at around 10:15 am, a spokesman for the German airport said.



A police spokesman said two pilots had reported a suspicious sighting, prompting an investigation involving a police helicopter.



After the investigation found nothing, the closure was lifted and air traffic resumed, the airport spokesman said.



