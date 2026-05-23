Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Tehran-Washington talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Friday discussed the latest developments in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The conversation took place in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.