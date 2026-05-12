Türkiye sees enough will on both sides to stop US-Iran war: FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he believes both the US and Iran currently show "enough will" to stop the war and reach a lasting settlement, warning that renewed escalation would damage regional stability and the global economy.

Speaking to Al Jazeera's Resul Serdar in an interview aired Tuesday, Fidan said Türkiye's immediate priority is ensuring that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran continues to hold.

"Our most urgent concern is to see that the ceasefire is holding, this is what we care about at the moment," Fidan said.

"I think there is enough will now … on both sides to stop the war," he added.

Fidan warned that renewed fighting could lead to broader instability and deepen concerns over the global economy and energy security.

"It is prone to escalation, it is prone to further tragedy and drama, and negative effects for both the world's economy and regional stability," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister also stressed the importance of restoring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war conditions.

"We want to see a free passage of all the ships, just like was happening before the war," he said.

"Status quo before the war was what everybody was enjoying," he added, warning that imposing a new arrangement without broad international acceptance could become "a new source of a new conflict."

Fidan also said Türkiye supports mediation efforts led by Pakistan and coordinated with regional countries, including Qatar.

He said Ankara believes it is possible to revise existing US-Iran proposals and find "acceptable wording" that both sides can agree on.

"Sometimes during the mediation, the most difficult thing is when you get stuck, you are in search of creative ideas," Fidan said.

"So you need some outside partners, trusted partners," he added, noting that regional countries are trying to contribute to the diplomatic process.