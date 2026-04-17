Aliyev Turkish Cypriot counterpart on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman in Antalya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to an official statement Friday.

Aliyev congratulated Erhurman on his election as president, while Erhurman thanked Azerbaijan for its continued support for the TRNC, the Azerbaijani presidency said.

Erhurman expressed satisfaction with Baku's backing, and Aliyev reaffirmed that Azerbaijan would continue to stand by the TRNC in the future.

The two leaders also highlighted the importance of the recent third meeting of friendship groups between Azerbaijan's National Assembly, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the TRNC Parliament, held in Baku.

They underscored the significance of the TRNC's observer status in the Organization of Turkic States and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation across various fields.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place from April 17 to 19, is bringing together world leaders and senior officials under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," focusing on global challenges and international cooperation.