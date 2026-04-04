AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER TALKS BY PHONE TO IRANS ARAGHCHI

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss the situation in Iran "and the spiralling escalation in the Middle East."



Meinl-Reisinger said she had "emphasized the need to end the strikes on neighbouring countries and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz especially regarding the humanitarian aspect of global food security with a focus on fertilizers and other essential goods."



Turning to Iran's nuclear programme, she said Austria would support any diplomatic way forward that led to a new agreement and full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is based in Vienna.



Bombing raids by the United States and Israel have targeted the nuclear programme since the war began on February 28.



Austria is a member of the European Union but not of NATO. The country has traditionally seen itself as a mediator in international affairs.



