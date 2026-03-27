TRUMPS SIGNATURE TO APPEAR ON US DOLLAR NOTES

The US Treasury will issue dollar banknotes bearing President Donald Trump's signature to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, the department announced on Thursday.



The move makes Trump the first sitting US president to have his signature appear on the notes. The signature of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will also appear, the department said.



Details on the release date and which notes will carry the signatures have not yet been disclosed. "There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump," Bessent said.



Trump has long used his name to brand projects, from the Trump Tower in New York to global Trump-branded golf courses. During his second term, he announced the Trump Gold Card, a $5 million payment programme, and promoted a government website, TrumpRx, aimed at providing US citizens with cheaper medications.



The president has also controversially renamed the Kennedy Center in Washington to the "Trump Kennedy Center," and media reports have suggested plans to rename Penn Station in New York and Dulles International Airport in Virginia after him.



Citizens and people living in the US can also purchase annual passes for national parks featuring the president's image.