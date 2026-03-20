Iran says no talks currently underway with US

Iran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the United States, a senior Iranian parliamentary official said Thursday, while warning that any country allowing its territory or bases to be used against Iran would be treated as an enemy.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the assembly's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, made the remarks following a meeting with Iranian military and defense officials to discuss battlefield operations against the US and Israel.

He warned that any state that opened its territory or bases to enemy forces in any form would be treated as an enemy.

Rezaei said that security has been restored on Kharg Island and that oil exports are continuing.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that American strikes had destroyed the majority of the island's military facilities but left oil hubs intact.

The remarks stand in contrast to Trump's earlier statement that Iranian officials wanted to negotiate but were "not ready."

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.