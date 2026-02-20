Belgium says German-Franco-Spanish fighter jet project is 'not coming'

Belgium will reassess its involvement in the German-French-Spanish sixth-generation fighter jet project following recent comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Defense Minister Theo Francken announced on Friday.

"A French-German-Spanish sixth-generation fighter jet will not be coming. The water is too deep for that, as has been apparent for months and is now confirmed by Chancellor Merz," Francken wrote on US social media company X.

Belgium, currently an observer in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program, will "reassess our position in consultation with our allies," he added.

The minister stressed that Belgium will continue investing in air combat capability through the U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, announcing plans to order 11 additional aircraft.

Production will involve European facilities, including Cameri, Italy, ensuring economic benefits for Belgian companies.

"A European sixth-generation aircraft remains a dream. Hopefully it will still come true. We are looking at all options," he said.

Belgium had initially approved full participation in the FCAS program in July 2025, alongside plans for the country's air force to operate both the F-35 and the FCAS jet, which was aimed to be ready by 2040.

The three partner nations, France, Germany, and Spain, had hoped to finalize FCAS plans by the end of last year but postponed the decision indefinitely due to disagreements.

Recently, Merz said that Germany does not need the same fighter jets as France.



