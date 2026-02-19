Russia urges Iran, regional parties to 'exercise restraint and caution'

Russia on Thursday urged Iran and all regional partners to "exercise restraint and caution" amid escalating tensions, which the Kremlin described as "unprecedented."

"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran, and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and caution, and we call on them to adopt political and diplomatic means as an absolute priority in resolving any given issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Expressing that Russia currently sees an "unprecedented" escalation of tensions in the region, Peskov said Moscow still expects political and diplomatic means will "prevail in the search for a settlement."

Peskov's remarks came as the US and Iran concluded a second round of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman on Tuesday, with both sides acknowledging progress amid a growing American military buildup in the region.

Shortly after the Geneva-based talks concluded, US Vice President JD Vance described the negotiations as productive "in some ways," but said Tehran was "not yet willing" to engage on some of Trump's "red lines."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks showed progress, describing the atmosphere as "more constructive."

Washington has significantly stepped up its military presence in the region, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier on its way to the region, along with additional fighter jets.

The Geneva meeting was the second round of negotiations since US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, on Feb. 6.

In his remarks, Peskov also commented on a naval drill involving Russia and Iran, which the latter announced would take place in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, saying the exercise was planned and agreed upon in advance.



