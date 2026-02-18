Türkiye, Ethiopia mark century of diplomatic ties at Addis Ababa panel

Türkiye's Communications Directorate organized a panel this week in Ethiopia's capital to mark a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underscoring their longstanding partnership and expanding cooperation.

The event, titled "Türkiye-Ethiopia Relations: A Century of Diplomacy, Everlasting Friendship," was attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Berk Baran, academics, officials, journalists and representatives of international organizations and civil society, the directorate said in a statement.

A message from Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran was read at the event. In his message, Duran said the relationship between Türkiye and Ethiopia, which has continued uninterrupted along the line of a strategic partnership, deepened further after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Africa outreach initiative launched in 2005.

Duran noted that the number of Türkiye's embassies in Africa has increased from 12 in 2005 to 44 as of 2026. He said Türkiye views its ties with Ethiopia as contributing to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the Horn of Africa. He also highlighted Addis Ababa's unique position as the host of the African Union headquarters and a center of multilateral diplomacy.

Duran described the panel as a valuable platform offering a comprehensive discussion of political, economic and cultural dimensions of the relationship while considering both historical continuity and current regional dynamics.

Speaking at the opening, Ambassador Baran said relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia are rooted in a long history and stressed the significance of their historical ties. He said the panel aimed to assess this legacy and help establish a stronger basis for future cooperation through dialogue and exchange of views.

Baran underscored Ethiopia's strategic position in the Horn of Africa, noting the region's growing importance in trade, security and regional stability. He added that bilateral ties generate value not only for the two countries but also at the regional level.

Panelists said diplomatic contacts between the two countries date back to 1896, with Türkiye opening its first resident embassy in sub-Saharan Africa in Addis Ababa in 1926. Speakers emphasized mutual trust, strategic alignment and cooperation in areas including education, economic relations and military capacity-building.

They also underlined the importance of media collaboration and combating disinformation to support sustainable bilateral ties and regional stability.



