US’ Rubio, Merz discuss Ukraine, NATO, supply chains in Munich

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Friday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Munich, where they discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and deepen the partnership between their countries, according to the US State Department.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Rubio and Merz discussed "pressing global challenges," including securing supply chains, advancing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and reinforcing the US-Europe partnership, according to the US State Department.

Rubio expressed appreciation for Germany's support for Ukraine, noting that Berlin has provided more than $76 billion in assistance since 2022. The pair also discussed continued coordination on Ukraine's reconstruction, said the State Department.

A German government source said the situation in Ukraine and the status of negotiations with Russia were central to the talks, along with continued military support for Kyiv, "particularly military aid."

The leaders also addressed NATO and Europe's role within the alliance, with Rubio commending Germany's efforts to strengthen it.

Merz and Rubio exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, particularly Iran, and discussed trade policy and the situation in East Asia ahead of the chancellor's trip to China, the source added.