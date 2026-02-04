German Chancellor Merz embarks on first trip to Gulf region

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is setting off on Wednesday for his first trip to the wealthy and strategically important Gulf region.



The first stop is Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



Merz aims to intensify partnerships with the oil and gas-producing countries, with cooperation expected to be strengthened particularly in the energy sector.



The discussions will also cover arms deals. Arms exports to the three autocratically governed countries were handled very cautiously by previous governments due to human rights issues and involvement in regional conflicts. The Merz government now intends to relax this restrictive approach.



An important topic will be the escalation of the situation in and around Iran.



Concerns about a new war have recently increased again as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened the leadership in Tehran with military strikes, partly due to the brutal actions of state forces against demonstrators during the recent mass protests.



It is thought that thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people have been killed.



The US military has significantly increased its presence in the region since the beginning of January, but the latest reports say that negotiations between US and Iranian representatives will take place on Friday.

