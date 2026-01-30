Iranian FM Araqchi: Iran and Türkiye are both neighbors and friends

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made statements at a press conference held in Istanbul.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated, "We thank Türkiye for standing by us during the terrorist incidents in Iran, which were orchestrated by Israeli entities. Iran and Türkiye are both neighbors and friends. The relations between the two countries have been fraternal throughout history.

We support Türkiye 's approach to defending our region by safeguarding its interests. Iran is ready for all diplomatic processes and in favor of a fair negotiation process.



We thank Türkiye for its efforts in achieving peace in Gaza. We are grateful to Türkiye for its significant contributions in this regard."