US and Denmark to meet on Wednesday to discuss Greenland dispute

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will meet US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the dispute over US claims on Greenland, the Danish news agency Ritzau has reported.



Greenland's minister responsible for foreign policy, Vivian Motzfeldt, is also expected to attend the meeting, Ritzau reported on Tuesday.



The meeting comes amid heightened tensions over the Arctic island following US President Donald Trump's repeated statements that the United States must "own" Greenland for US national security interests.



Greenland, home to fewer than 57,000 people and about four-fifths covered by ice, is largely autonomous but formally part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a NATO member.



Residents have repeatedly said that they do not want to become a part of the US and Denmark and other NATO countries oppose the idea.