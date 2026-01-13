MERZ SAYS IRANS LEADERSHIP NEARING END AMID MASS PROTESTS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Iran's current leadership may be nearing its end amid mass protests across the country.



"If a regime can only stay in power through the use of violence, then it is effectively finished," Merz said on Tuesday during a visit to Bengaluru in India. "I assume that we may now be witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime."



Merz had already condemned the actions of Iranian security forces against peaceful protesters on Monday, describing them as "disproportionate" and "brutal."



Iran has been gripped since December 28 by its most serious protest wave for years. What began as protests by shopkeepers over a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial and mounting economic hardship quickly spiralled into nationwide demonstrations against the country's hardline Islamic rulers.



Activists say the security forces have responded using brutal tactics, including firing tear gas and bullets.



The Oslo-based human rights group Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) says at least 648 people have been killed since the protests erupted.