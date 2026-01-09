Malaysia sees Türkiye as important partner, says Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday that his country considers Türkiye an important partner, and that there is a history of relations between the countries.

"It is not always that we find so much trust and confidence from the leadership to the government and the people for so much understanding," the prime minister said in a roundtable meeting with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul.

The meeting, organized by the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), was attended by 46 Turkish companies.

Noting the history, including the Ottoman Empire, he said, "We had excellent times," adding that with the background, Türkiye and Malaysia are important bases for the region.

Türkiye's role in the region, the partnership and the capacity, will expand the country's activities, businesses and investments, he said.

Türkiye has strengths, for example, the strongest in the defense industry, including drones, the prime minister underlined.

He stressed that Malaysia is also a very stable country economically, and it is getting vibrant.

Therefore, both countries should have synergy together with a focus on new technologies such as AI and banking, he said, noting Malaysia's strength in energy, semiconductors and electrical and electronics.

Trade between Malaysia and Turkiye from January to November 2025 reached around $5 billion.



