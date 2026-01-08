TÜRKIYES AMBASSADOR, US SENATOR DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES, REGIONAL ISSUES

Türkiye's ambassador to the US, Sedat Onal, on Wednesday held a "productive meeting" with Sen. Elissa Slotkin in Washington, DC.

"Issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments were discussed," the Turkish Embassy said on US social media company X.

Onal and Slotkin also highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and coordination between the two countries, it added.

No further details were shared about the closed-door meeting.



