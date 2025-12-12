Turkish president, Pakistani premier discuss ties, global issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues on the margins of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat.

He said Ankara is working on enhancing "good relations" with Islamabad, and that Türkiye will make efforts to increase cooperation between the two nations in various fields, such as energy, trade and investment, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Expressing his appreciation over the extension of ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Erdogan noted Ankara's readiness to contribute to the mechanism established to maintain the absence of conflict.

The forum in Ashgabat is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality and the UN General Assembly's designation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust."



