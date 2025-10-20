China lauds Türkiye, Qatar for successfully mediating ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan

China on Monday lauded the role of Türkiye and Qatar for successfully mediating the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are traditional, friendly neighbors of China, and the two countries will always be neighbors to each other," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"China welcomes" the ceasefire between the two nations and "commends contributions of the relevant countries," he said, referring to mediation by Türkiye and Qatar.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. It comes after days of deadly border tensions between the two nations.

The next round of detailed talks between the two nations will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 25.

Guo, the spokesman, said China "hopes from the bottom of its heart" that Pakistan and Afghanistan "settle their disputes through dialogue, realizing a lasting ceasefire… for peace and stability of the two countries and the region.

"China stands ready to play a constructive role for the improvement and development of the two countries," he added.