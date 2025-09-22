News Diplomacy German FM Wadephul: Process for two-state solution must start now

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called for immediate efforts to broker a two-state solution in the Middle East, while also criticizing the Israeli offensive in Gaza City as "completely misguided."

"For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to come at the end of the process," the minister said before departing for the UN General Assembly in New York. "But this process must begin now."



On Monday afternoon, on the eve of the UN General Assembly, Wadephul plans to attend a conference organized by France and Saudi Arabia that aims to boost support for a two-state solution that envisions Israel and an independent, democratic Palestinian state living peacefully side by side.



The German government has long advocated for this option, which both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas reject.



"What the region needs now is an immediate ceasefire, significantly more humanitarian aid for the people in Gaza and the immediate, unconditional release of the hostages," Wadephul said.



The Israeli offensive on Gaza City is completely the wrong approach, he added. "Any steps towards annexing occupied territories in violation of international law also undermine the chance of a lasting solution to the conflict."



"As far as it may seem at the moment, a negotiated two-state solution is the way to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity," Wadephul continued.



Several countries plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state during the Monday conference in New York.



In addition to France, Belgium and New Zealand have announced or indicated plans to recognize Palestinian statehood despite fierce Israeli opposition.



Britain, Canada and Australia took the step on Sunday, becoming the first major Western economies to do so.











